High School Volleyball Ref Arrested in Sexual Assault of San Jose Student

A high school volleyball referee was arrested earlier this month in a reported sexual assault at Independence High School in San Jose, according to the police department.

The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Darwin Tengco, 46, of San Jose on Sept. 1 in connection with a sexual assault of female student under 18 years old that took place in April on the East San Jose campus, police said.

San Jose PD

The student reported the assault on Aug. 15, police said, and ICAC detectives promptly launched an investigation at the school.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Tengco turned himself in. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of sexual assault of a minor under 18, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or any similar incidents should contact Detective Camarillo of SJPD's ICAC Unit via email 4576@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-273-2959. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, 408-947-STOP (7867).