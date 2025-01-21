Lunar New Year celebrations to include Sharks game Saturday

Lunar New Year is upon us, and it arrives with a traditional festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the arrival of the new year.

Millions will gather to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The San Jose Sharks are joining the celebration Saturday when they host the Florida Panthers at SAP Center.

Jim Sparaco, the team's public relations director, says there will be a giveaway for fans and a special puck drop among the festivities at the Shark Tank.

More details in the interview above.