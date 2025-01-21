Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year celebrations to include Sharks game Saturday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lunar New Year is upon us, and it arrives with a traditional festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the arrival of the new year.

Millions will gather to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The San Jose Sharks are joining the celebration Saturday when they host the Florida Panthers at SAP Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Jim Sparaco, the team's public relations director, says there will be a giveaway for fans and a special puck drop among the festivities at the Shark Tank.

More details in the interview above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lunar New YearSan JoseSan Jose Sharks
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us