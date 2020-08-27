Sheriff to Provide Update After Firefighter's Wallet Stolen While Battling CZU Complex

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart will be providing an update Thursday on the person suspected of stealing a wallet and draining the bank account of a fire commander battling the CZU Lightning Complex.

Hart is scheduled to hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. Check back then here to view a livestream of the update.

This is the suspect in the theft of a fire fighter’s wallet that was stolen while he was working the front lines of the #CZULightningComplexFire.



Help us identify him!



The stolen cards were used at Shell and Safeway on 41st Avenue. pic.twitter.com/RhT7Qajfce — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) August 25, 2020

Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brunton previously said the fire ground commander was helping direct operations overnight Sunday when someone entered his fire vehicle outside the Bonny Doon Fire Station and stole personal items, including a wallet.

Brunton called the incident "sickening" and "saddening," adding the fire commander reported his bank account had been drained.

CalFire CZU warned the public in a Tweet that a GoFundMe account created to help raise money for the commander who's wallet was stolen is not associated with the fire department and they advise donors to be cautious when contributing.