Sheriff to Provide Updates on San Jose VTA Yard Shooting, Release Body Camera Video

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on Tuesday is set to provide an update on the San Jose mass shooting at a VTA rail yard that left nine employees dead.

The sheriff will also be releasing body-worn camera footage from the May 26 incident.

A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheriff's Office Headquarters Auditorium in San Jose. Check this page then to view a livestream of the sheriff's update in a video player above.

