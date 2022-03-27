San Jose

Shooting Near SJSU Leaves 1 Dead: Police

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

San Jose police are investigating shooting near San Jose State University early Sunday.

Police are investigating the shooting that has at least one victim north of San Carlos and South 4th Street, which borders the university campus. 

A social media post by San Jose police at 4:23 a.m. reported that another shooting involving someone shot by a police officer happened in the 100 block of East San Carlos Street.

Police did not indicate whether the two shootings are related.

They advised the public to expect street closures this morning while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

