Shops at San Jose’s Popular San Pedro Square Reopen for Business

Another step toward normal with restaurants and cafes in San Jose's popular downtown San Pedro Square reopening for business.

The restaurants are now taking to-go orders for the first time since the coronavirus stay-at-home order started.

"I really feel like it's the heart of downtown," said Lauren Burns, who owns Voyager Craft Coffee. "And our community has really missed having people down here."

Voyager Craft Coffee was one of the businesses that reopened at San Pedro Square.

While the City of San Jose debates whether to open up outdoor dining, San Pedro Square said it is ready, but knows it could take time.

"Once we are open to the public and allow people to come on property, whether it's the al fresco, or outdoor dine-in areas, it's going to be a slow start," said Miguel Gonzalez, San Pedro Square Market general manager.

There is even optimistic talk about future farmers markets opening up along San Pedro Square, perhaps as early as June, complete with masks and social distancing.