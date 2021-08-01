San Jose

Sideshow Spectator Seriously Injured After Hit by Car in San Jose

Officers handed out 17 citations for equipment violations and another 15 for spectator violations at sideshows on Saturday night, police said

NBC Universal, Inc.

A spectator at a sideshow suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night in San Jose, police said.

The injury was reported as officers responded to sideshows throughout the city.

"Last night's injury to a spectator illustrates how dangerous these events can be," police said Sunday morning on social media.

Police did not give a location where the spectator was injured, but said the person was hospitalized.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers handed out 17 citations for equipment violations and another 15 for spectator violations at sideshows on Saturday night, police said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us