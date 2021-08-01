Sideshow Spectator Seriously Injured After Hit by Car in San Jose

A spectator at a sideshow suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night in San Jose, police said.

The injury was reported as officers responded to sideshows throughout the city.

"Last night's injury to a spectator illustrates how dangerous these events can be," police said Sunday morning on social media.

Last night our patrol units responded to various side shows throughout the city.



At one location a pedestrian/spectator was struck by a vehicle. That victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.



Officers issued 17 citations for equipment violations.

Police did not give a location where the spectator was injured, but said the person was hospitalized.

Officers handed out 17 citations for equipment violations and another 15 for spectator violations at sideshows on Saturday night, police said.