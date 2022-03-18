Sierra LaMar

Sierra LaMar's Family Remains Hopeful 10 Years After Morgan Hill Teen Vanished

This week marked 10 years since Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar vanished, leading to a search and ultimately an arrest and conviction.

Sierra has yet to be found.

For many, her story ended with a life sentence conviction of Antolin Garcia Torres. But for Sierra's family, it meant justice and a life without her.

The 15-year-old Sierra left a painful void in the lives of her family and friends. She seemingly vanished on the way to her school bus stop on March 16, 2012, triggering a months-long search that included the South Bay community, the Fremont community where she once lived, and even politicians and celebrities.

A body was never found, but Garcia Torres was convicted based on other evidence.

Sierra's dad, Steve LaMar, said he does not think of that phase much anymore and at the 10-year mark, looking back is not any easier.

"It's hard for Marlene and Danielle and I, but we just kind of remember it," he said. "We'd rather think about the happy times.

But some regrets linger.

"I always am hoping that one day we'll find her of course," Steve LaMar said. "To be able to get that closure would be good."

For Steve, the growing legion of searchers still astounds him.

"That's just amazing. They always amaze me," he said, adding hearing from the searchers and who have stayed in touch over the years has helped.

After 10 years, memories of big moments fade, but Steve said Sierra's smile and generous personality is still remembered by those who count the most.

"She had a lot of friends," he said. "In fact, they get together every year about this time. They're going to be getting together tomorrow just to remember Sierra."

