Silicon Valley International Auto Show opens in Santa Clara

The Silicon Valley International Auto Show is happening this weekend in Santa Clara, and visitors can expect to see a lot of electric options this year.

Whether they're looking for the vehicle they should drive for practical reasons or the vehicle they want to drive for the thrill of it, auto enthusiasts are sure to find something that piques their interest during the show at Santa Clara Convention Center.

And the good news is it's a good time to buy, experts say.

The Silicon Valley International Auto Show runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $14 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Visit the event's official website for tickets and more information.