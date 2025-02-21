Silicon Valley Auto Show kicks off in Santa Clara

The Silicon Valley Auto Show kicks off its three-day run Friday in Santa Clara, where attendees will find the latest in vehicle design and technology.

This year's show includes a flying car, new models from 16 different brands and new EV offerings. But in the current economy, some potential buyers may be hesitant to purchase.

The Silicon Valley Auto Show runs Friday to Sunday at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Tickets are $15; kids under 12 get in free. For hours and ticket details, visit the show's official website.

Kris Sanchez has a sneak peek in the video above.