Silicon Valley Pride Parade to Take Place This Weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Silicon Valley Pride Parade is coming to town this weekend.

Festivities have been happening all week as part of the Silicon Valley Pride Week, but the parade will take place in San Jose on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Below are some other things you need to know:

What activities are taking place throughout the week?

Silicon Valley Pride Week began Monday, Aug. 22 with activities including drag bingo, drag cooking showdown and a dance party.

On Thursday there will be a Pride flag raising from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at San Jose City Hall and Pride at the Penthouse at Silicon Valley Capital Club from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday will consist of Out at the Park at Excite Ballpark from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A night festival will take place Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The parade is on Sunday.

Where exactly will the parade take place?

The parade will begin at Julian Street and end on San Fernando Street.

Click here for a map of the route.

Is the event free?

No. Tickets will be sold for $5 at the event gates.

How can I help during the festivities?

Silicon Valley Pride accepts donations and volunteers.

Volunteers are asked to work at least four hours and will receive a shirt and a meal. More details here.

