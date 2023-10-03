2 high school students in San Jose get perfect score on AP Calculus test

Two Silver Creek High School students in San Jose earned a perfect score on their AP Calculus BC test, East Side Union High School District officials said.

A total of 136,000 students took the test worldwide, and Ritwin Narra and Kaylee Nguyen were two out of the 16 students who earned 108 points.

Both students were taught by Silver Creek High School’s AP Calculus teacher, Leena Guttal who said, “The probability of getting a perfect score is extremely low and these two students from the same school did it! … Both Kaylee and Ritwin are intelligent, self-driven, motivated and very capable. They didn't need much help.”

This isn’t the first time a student of Guttal earns a perfect AP test score, one of her students in 2014 also got a perfect score on the AP Calculus AB test.

Narra is now a junior at Silver Creek High and Nguyen is now a student at UC San Diego.