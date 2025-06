The northbound Interstate 880 off-ramp to The Alameda in San Jose was closed down Monday due to a sinkhole, the CHP said.

The agency posted pictures of the incident on X at 11:16 a.m. and said there was no estimated time of reopening.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***

The off-ramp to The Alameda from I-880 NB is currently closed due to the development of a sinkhole in the roadway. Currently, there is no estimation for the duration of the closure. Personnel are on scene working diligently to reopen, with safety in mind pic.twitter.com/QD2Wf2SSDz — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) June 2, 2025