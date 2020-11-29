San Jose Police Department

SJ Police Respond to Separate Stabbing, Man-Barricaded Calls

By Bay City News

San Jose police officers are on the scene Sunday night of both a suspected stabbing and of a family disturbance involving a suspect barricaded in a residence, police said.

Police were called at 7:47 p.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 400 block of North Capitol Avenue, near the Interstate Highway 680/McKee Road interchange near the Alum Rock neighborhood. There is one victim, said police, who did not immediately release the condition of the victim.

At the same time, police are outside a residence in the 200 block of Jackson Street, north of San Jose's downtown. Jackson Street between North Fourth and North Sixth Streets, and North Fourth Street between Taylor and Empire Streets have been closed as officers try to talk with the man barricaded in the house.

No further information about either the stabbing or the barricaded man was immediately available.

