San Jose police SJ Police Respond to Shooting By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 48 mins ago • Updated 48 mins ago Shutterstock Police in San Jose are at the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Carnelian Drive. Officials said the victim is an adult male. Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Carnelian Dr. Adult male victim. Still gathering information. More info when it becomes available. TOC 5:53pm pic.twitter.com/nm1iNgPGbz— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 8, 2021 No other information was immediately available. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories. This article tagged under: San Jose policeshooting 0