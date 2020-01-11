SJ Rental Car Worker Assaulted on Sexual Battery Charges

An 80-year-old San Jose man who works as a customer service representative at Avis Rental Car has been arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery in connection with an incident in September, police said Friday.

The victim contacted her local police department to report being touched inappropriately by the suspect while renting a vehicle on Sept. 3 at was renting a vehicle at the Avis location at 1659 Airport Blvd.

The report was forwarded to San Jose police, who investigated and arrested Ranjit Singh Birk, a 20-year employee at Avis, on Thursday.

Detectives say there is a likelihood of additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jennifer Valosek (408) 277-4102.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-7867. Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers, police said.