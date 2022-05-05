SJPD Officer Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations

New allegations against the San Jose Police Department came to light Thursday involving sexual misconduct on the job.

NBC Bay Area learned an officer who responded to a home recently, with a mother and daughter inside, is accused of masturbating onto their kitchen table.

“Iff these allegations are proven to be true, then this person has no place in law enforcement,” said Sean Pritchard, president of the SJPD Police Officers Association. “Having these different incidents has really led us to a place where we want to take a much harder look at our hiring process, our backgrounding process and really see if there’s something that’s being missed.”

The other issues he’s referring to were last week’s revelation that 24-year-old rookie officer De’jon Packer died from a fentanyl overdose in March, following a night of partying with other officers.

Then another officer was placed on administrative leave for allegedly being intoxicated when he responded to the scene of the kidnapping of a baby boy.

Sources with knowledge of that case said the officer had a blood alcohol level of .139 – nearly twice the legal limit.

“This has been a scandalous week for the San Jose Police Department,” said legal analyst Steven Clark.

He added that these repeated instances of misbehavior have a ripple effect in the community, and can tarnish law enforcement in general when it comes to trust.

“Even though this only involves a small number of officers, there’s a spillover effect that people will start to wonder what’s going on at the San Jose Police Department when you think of this number of incidents in such a short period of time,” said Clark.

The legal analyst said the DA’s office will likely review every case involving these officers because defense attorneys are sure to use the misconduct to poke holes in prosecutors’ cases.

“You could see cases being overturned or cases being dismissed – because once an officer’s credibility is called into question the entire case can fall apart,” said Clark.

No argument from the police union.

“We want to ensure that the public does trust us and really understands again that this is not who we are,” said Pritchard.