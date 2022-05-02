SJPD Officer Put on Administrative Leave Over Accusations of Being Under Influence While on Duty

A San Jose police officer has been put on administrative leave over accusations that he was under the influence when he reported to last week’s kidnapping of a baby boy.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Bay Area that an FBI agent at the scene reported the officer appeared to be impaired, and a subsequent breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of .139, nearly twice the legal limit.

The San Jose officer was one of many who responded to the scene after 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was taken from inside his home last Monday.

He was found safe the next day.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that the officer accused of being impaired had already been on duty for several hours.

They say SJPD is investigating the case, as well as the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

“There are strict rules about being impaired while on duty … because there’s a lot of liability with that, and it’s very dangerous for other officers if you made a critical mistake,” said Steven Clark, legal analyst.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to San Jose police but they declined to comment.

The chief has now scheduled a news conference with Mayor Sam Liccardo for Tuesday morning, to talk about alcohol and drug testing for officers.