His music changed the world, and nearly 200 years after his death, new technology is unlocking new secrets about the life and death of Ludwig Van Beethoven.

The Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies at San Jose State is full of artifacts and information about the legendary German composer, and as young people get to know him for the first time, you'd expect the lessons would center around music.

"He's been like the foundation, he's the heart of music, he's the founding father,” a student said.

But the center is in the spotlight for something even more intriguing -- a new genomic analysis of a strand of Beethoven's hair.

A strand that's unlocking new secrets about his life and death.

"Beethoven died of cirrhosis, it was a rather terrible death,” Dr. William Meredith said, emeritus director of the Beethoven center at SJSU.

Meredith said the composer also had hepatitis B, but did not have lead poisoning.

"What the study showed was that Beethoven had two sets of genes that predisposed you to have liver disease,” Meredith said.

And, in a 23andMe-like twist, it turns out he's not actually linked to certain relatives, or even his last name.

"Beethoven, his last name shouldn't be Beethoven, it should be something else,” said Meredith.

He said there's more to learn about Beethoven, both here, and with the help of DNA technology.

"The Beethoven Center was very interested in technology, being in Silicon Valley of course, and if technology becomes available, of course we want to understand the world better,” said Meredith.