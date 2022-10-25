Mother of SJSU Football Player Killed in Collision, Coach Set to Speak

As the San Jose State University community continues to mourn the loss of freshman football player Camdan McWright, the Spartans' football coach and McWright's mother are expected to speak to the media Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Brent Brennan is slated to speak at 1 p.m. Tina McWright is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference in the video player above at that time.

Camdan McWright, 18, died last Friday when he was struck by a school bus while he was riding a scooter near the San Jose State campus. The collision happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the area of South 10th and East Reed streets, officials said.

McWright, a running back, was previously a football star for St. Genevieve High School in Los Angeles, near his hometown of Sylmar. He had played in one game this season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," Brennan said in a statement last Friday. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

The San Jose Unified School District bus had the green light when McWright entered the crosswalk directly in the vehicle’s path, the California Highway Patrol said. McWright died at the scene.

Surveillance video reviewed by NBC Bay Area shows what appears to be McWright running a red light on the scooter.

The CHP said the 36-year-old bus driver pulled over and remained at the scene. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

There were 14 students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, on the bus at the time of the collision, but none of them were injured, according to the CHP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.