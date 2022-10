Firefighters were battling a brush fire in a steep area near Mount Umunhum in southern Santa Clara County, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials said the Hicks Fire was only about 2-3 acres, but the area is difficult to access because of the steep terrain.

No further details were immediately available.

Firefighters are working a vegetation fire #HicksFire in the Mt Uminum area. Extremely difficult access in steep terrain. Approximately 2-3 acres, Slow rate of spread. @SJFD @sccfiredept pic.twitter.com/DmgyFcsOEL — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 5, 2022