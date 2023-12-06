Santa Clara County

State-of-the-art soccer complex coming to fairgrounds in San Jose

City and county partner with the Earthquakes to strike a lease deal for the 30-acre project

By Stephen Ellison

Santa Clara County and San Jose city leaders on Wednesday are expected to unveil a partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes to build a state-of-the-art soccer complex at the county fairgrounds.

The "signed agreement," according to a news release, calls for the development of 30 acres of fairgrounds land to build four public, lighted soccer fields near Umbarger and Monterey roads in San Jose.

Part of the project includes the Earthquakes leasing 14 acres of the new development to build the team’s new practice-training facility and four professional quality soccer fields, according to the release.

Officials from the county, the city and the Earthquakes are expected to provide more details during a news conference at the fairgrounds Wednesday morning.

The initial proposal for the project in April 2022 called for 10 fields on 34 acres.

