Man Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash in South San Jose: Police

It's the 64th traffic death on San Jose streets this year

San Jose police were investigating a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that left a man dead, according to the police department.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck a tree in the area of East Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard, police said. The driver died at the scene.

Roads were closed in the area as police investigated the crash.

It's the 62nd fatal crash and 64th death on San Jose streets this year, police said.

