1 dead, driver at-large in solo vehicle crash in San Jose

One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash Saturday in San Jose, and police are searching for the driver who fled the scene, according to San Jose police.

At about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle crash in the area of Piedmont Road and Sierra Road, police said.

A 2006 white BMW sedan driven by a man with a woman passenger was traveling northbound on Piedmont Road when it careened over a curb and crashed into a light pole and tree, police said.

The driver fled from the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It's the seventh fatal collision and seventh traffic death in San Jose this year.

The identity of the victim was not released and is pending notification of family, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Detective Leslie of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.