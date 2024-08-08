Solo vehicle crash in San Jose causes downed power lines, road closures

A solo vehicle crash into a power pole in South San Jose injured one person and left power lines across the roadway, blocking traffic Thursday morning, according to the police department.

At about 2:40 a.m., fire crews and police responded to the area of Camden Avenue and Kooser Road on reports of a solo vehicle into a pole, police said.

The intersection of Camden and Kooser was shut down, and Camden Avenue was closed from Merrill Drive to Blossom Hill Road, police said.

PG&E power crews responded to make repairs, and the road closures were expected to remain in place for several hours, police said. Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.

No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.