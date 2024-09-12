South Bay bar owners believe same suspects are responsible for break-in spree

The owners of multiple South Bay bars believe the same suspects are responsible for a series of break-ins at their businesses.

On Monday, NBC Bay Area reported on The Office Bar & Lounge in San Jose getting broken into, with thieves stealing roughly $1,000 and causing more than $20,000 in damage. That report has spurred a series of similar stories in San Jose.

Park Lane Lounge in West San Jose said it too had a break-in over the weekend. In that case, thieves ripped open doors and smashed a jukebox.

"The jukebox was ripped off the wall in a million pieces across the floor. It had one dollar left in it," Park Lane Lounge owner Dana Twidwell said. "They destroyed an $8,000 jukebox for $21. That’s what they received out of it."

Twidwell said it's a $30,000 hit to his business.

"It’s pretty detrimental," he said. "We’ve just got this place open. We've been open for three and a half weeks."

He said the local bar community has been sharing information about the recent crimes and comparing notes. They believe it’s the same crew committing the break-ins.

"Same guys using the exact same tools," Twidwell said. "Same orange crowbar, same Under Armour backpacks."

The Branham Lounge off Almaden Expressway shared video that showed a tall, skinny man and a short, stout one breaking in on Aug. 23. In that case, three cartons of cigarettes were taken.

"They kind of scattered," The Branham Lounge owner Antoine Riffis said. "I wouldn’t say these two were masterminds by any means. I think they’re kind of amateur and they made a lot of slip ups."

Both bar owners plan to upgrade their security systems.

Riffis said he wants the city to hire more officers to patrol the streets.

San Jose police said they are investigating the burglaries but wouldn't say if they’re connected.

"It’s something that we’re all very concerned about and we’re hoping this hurries up and comes to an end soon and PD is able to apprehend these guys," Riffis said.