Police bust suspected South Bay burglary ring, arrest 3

San Jose police believe they have busted a burglary ring responsible for roughly 70 burglaries, most of which targeted Asian families around the South Bay.

The San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said Wednesday that its monthslong investigation ended with multiple arrests and the recovery of some of what was taken.

About 70 homes were hit over a seven-month stretch. Roughly 700 items worth approximately $1 million were recovered by SJPD and other law enforcement agencies.

Thanks to homeowners sharing information, police said investigators in San Jose, Campbell, Santa Clara, Mountain View and the sheriff’s office connected roughly dozens of separate burglaries. This month, a sheriff investigator recognized a suspect from a doorbell camera, leading to the arrest of three men from the Hayward and Stockton areas.

"We can confirm that these suspects belong to a larger burglary crew that methodically cased neighborhoods and targeted households believed to be occupied by AAPI families," SJPD Chief Paul Joseph said.

One victim, Parad, was relieved to get belongings back, some of which were irreplaceable.

"A lot of important items that were passed down from family, generation to generation," Parad said. "A lot of meaningful things from our wedding, our kids' jewelry when they were born."

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen vowed maximum punishment.

"They’ve been charged with 72 counts of burglary, 72 felony counts," he said.

The district attorney’s office is still considering hate crime enhancements to the charges.

Investigators said they believe there are still more victims who they hope will come forward.