Thousands in the South Bay celebrate July Fourth with parades

Despite the heat, cities in the South Bay took to the streets to celebrate Independence Day with parades.

Floats were adorned with red, white and blue with spectators in the side taking it all in.

“I love that they have expanded it post-pandemic which is great because it was very small. A few years ago, it was just vendors and then slowly but surely, they brought back a lot more of the parade,” said Mary Castaneda.

Castaneda said for years she’s attended the parade in Alameda with her mother. It has become a tradition for them.

“We’re just really excited to be able to see so many people come together and so many different places decide they want to be in the parade,” she said.

With festivals in the South Bay lasting well into the afternoon, members of the Indian-Punjabi community walked around handing out water bottles in an effort to keep people cool.

“I’m just participating as a good citizen for the 4th of July,” said Kulwant Singh. “We don’t feel hot when we give water to thirsty people. We feel cool.”