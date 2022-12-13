Organizations Worried About Scarce Holiday Donations

A yearly concern seems to be more pronounced this season.

Holiday donations seem to be down everywhere, and local organizations are worried they wont have enough to meet their goal.

In the South Bay, the barrels are bare - or close to it - at many donation drop-off locations. Agencies are sounding the alarm.

Demone Carter with Sacred Heart Community Services Agency thinks "people are still grappling with the idea that we're doing donations again."

Sacred Heart put holiday toy giveaways on hiatus during the pandemic, opting to give gift cards instead.

However, toys are back on the table this season and the donation traffic has not been as brisk as they'd like. The organization worries the economy is hurting both sides; fewer donations and more people in need.

"When you're already struggling financially, that becomes and additional burden," explained Carter, "so the hope is that with our toy program we can give 6,000 families a little breathing room in this holiday season."

The San Jose Fire Department is still hoping to fill its barrels at each fire station.

"There are so many families in need of assistance, and it gives great joy to donors and firefighters and volunteers helping the community out," said SJPD Batallion Chief Robert Herrera.

Things are slow again this year, and the neighborhood is hoping for another Christmas miracle.