South Bay judge to expunge criminal record for some veterans who committed minor offenses

Santa Clara County is organizing a resource fair for military veterans where they’ll be able to learn about medical and financial benefits they may have earned.

Something truly unusual is also happening -- a judge will be there, expunging the criminal records of some veterans.

Veterans say it’s a big deal for them -- a chance to be forgiven for mistakes they may have made as a result of war.

“We were on the ground, in the jungle, up in the mountains where we saw a lot of combat,” said Miguel Gastelo.

He retired from the Army as a command sergeant major, but like many combat veterans who witnessed the horrors of war, Gastelo turned to drinking, accumulating a few DUIs, just like some of his buddies.

“It was hard to forget what happened in war. Losing all the friends that we lost. So, a lot of guys went through different ways to comfort their mind, and try to forget. And in doing so, they committed crimes,” he said.

Gastelo said he was lucky. He met Judge Stephen Manley, who runs what’s called the Veterans Court for the county.

Manley reviewed Gastelo's case and expunged his DUI record. This weekend, that same judge will be at the Veterans Resource Fair, called The Stand Down.

“He will be reviewing the records of veterans who registered with us, who have records that are eligible for expungement,” said Steve Fondacaro of the Veterans Services Office.

This applies to misdemeanor crimes like old DUIs committed in Santa Clara County, and minor infractions, like traffic violations.

“Clean his record and be able to start fresh, which provides him much better opportunity for hiring and other positions that will improve his overall wellness of life.,” said Fondacaro.

Gastelo said it helped him get a fresh start by erasing a part of his life he’s not proud of, and he’s glad other veterans will also be able to lift that weight off their backs.

“My heart cries for these guys,” said Gastelo.