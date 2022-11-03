South Bay Physical Therapist Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Teen

A physical therapist in the South Bay has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage patient, San Jose police said Thursday.

Leonard Cheng, a 45-year-old San Jose resident who was working as a physical therapist for California Children's Services in Santa Clara County, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with the 16-year-old victim on more than one occasion, according to police.

The victim was receiving physical therapy treatment from Cheng due to a medical condition, police said.

The victim reported the incidents to police on June 28. Following an investigation and an arrest warrant being issued, police arrested Cheng on Tuesday near his home in San Jose.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor, according to police.

The Sexual Assaults Investigations Unit is seeking additional victims.



Police are seeking any other possible victims, saying Cheng worked with other minors at the time of the reported offenses.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving Cheng is asked to contact Detective McCaughin (#4462) or Detective Sgt. Ruybal (#3719) of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 4462@sanjoseca.gov or 3719@sanjoseca.gov. People can also call 408-277-4102.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or visiting svcrimestoppers.org.