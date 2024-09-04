Santa Clara County

South Bay pizza company frustrated by break-ins at both of its locations

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owners of a popular South Bay pizza company are feeling frustrated after burglars targeted both of their locations in less than two weeks' time.

The first break-in at A Slice of New York happened last month at the location on El Camino Real in Sunnyvale. This past weekend, the Santa Clara location was hit.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Security camera footage shows someone dressed in black throw a rock through the front door of the Santa Clara location early Saturday morning. The suspect is seen rummaging through the store’s empty registers and then fleeing in less than a minute.

It will cost the business more than $1,000 out of pocket to replace the front door.

"This is just vandalism, criminal activity," A Slice of New York General Manager Kirk Vartan said. "It's just not stopping."

Vartan said before the break-in at the Santa Clara location, someone smashed a window and ransacked the Sunnyvale location.

"Really frustrated," Vartan said. "This is the second time in 12 days.”

Local

San Francisco 28 mins ago

Teen suspect in shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall charged

UC Berkeley 1 hour ago

Plastic recycling project in the works at UC Berkeley

The burglars didn't get away with anything. Police are investigating and looking into whether the two break-ins are connected.

A Slice of New York is a co-op. Every employee owns a share in the business, so the break-ins are hurting all of them.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"When this happens, it comes right out of the profits and it lowers their income," Vartan said. "That's why it sucks."

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us