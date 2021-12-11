USPS

South Bay Post Offices Adding Extra Holiday Retail Hours

By Bay City News

Next week is projected to be the busiest week for the U.S. Postal Service during the holiday season, and several post offices in the South Bay will have extended hours, some even offering Sunday operating hours, according to a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson.

The busiest days will be from Dec. 13 to 18, said spokesperson Kristina Uppal. The following post offices will be open for retail service for the next two Saturdays:

  • East Santa Cruz, 1146 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Willow Glen, 750 Meridian Ave., San Jose, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following post offices will be open on the next two Sundays:

  • San Jose Main, 1750 Lundy Ave., San Jose, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cupertino, 21701 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
