South Bay sees intensified rain as storm rolls in

Rain intensified in the South Bay on Thursday, leading to more umbrellas and slicker roads.

Water levels at the Guadalupe Creek in Downtown San Jose have risen, now covering large rocks and bringing more garbage along the banks carried in from upstream.

Valley Warer crews have been clearing the waterway of garbage and debris to ensure there is flow instead of floods.

The agency said flooding is a worry for this current storm, but they are always watching for a curveball.

"Of course, we always keep an eye on the storm," said Matt Keller, a spokesperson for Valley Water. "We monitor it through the night just to make sure we're not seeing these cells that may go over an area, a watershed, or a creek that can rise quickly."

The agency said the latest storms have actually been critical to replenishing reservoirs. The more water that falls locally, the less the county will have to bring from other regions in dry months.

"We're about 70% of normal for this time of the year, so I've seen it creep up this last storm, which means that ground is saturated, and we're starting to see that water run off into those reservoirs, which is good news for our water supply," Keller said.

Additionally, winds have picked up across the South Bay, causing issues for some residents.

"I went back home to eat lunch, and one of the branches broke off from the wind and went right into the patio section of my apartment, so that's not fun," said Roney Cardoza of San Jose.

Although the dry days between storms can reduce flood risk, they can also lead to more instability along hills and mountains.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Caltrans has had to close SR-9 Big Basin Way due to a slide near one of its projects.