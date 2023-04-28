South Bay Residents Have New Tool to Report Illegal Dumping

South Bay residents now have access to a new tool to report illegal dumping.

Santa Clara County on Friday launched a website that residents can use to report piles of trash. The website allows users to submit pictures and a location.

"The community and government and our nonprofit organizations need to work together to get our entire community cleaned up," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

As for who removes the trash, that's up to cleanup crews. Since the crews started in November, they have collected 30 tons of solid waste, 52 tires, 20 mattresses, and more than 600 bulky items, like furniture and appliances.

Before the program, cleanup areas had to be identified by local cities or spotted by the crew. Now, two crews of six spend four days a week picking up trash reported by the public.

"This community is a place that needs to be cleaned up so that people continue to want to live here, so that young people don’t take on the psychology that this is just the way it is," state Sen. Dave Cortese said. "They don’t know anything different."

The crews respond all over the county, including Caltrans property. Locations with chronic illegal dumping or those that pose a safety risk get first priority.

For the crew members themselves, it's more than just a job.

"The great thing about the San Jose Conservation Corps is that our youth are not only able to obtain their high school diploma, but they are able to obtain CPR and bloodborne pathogens training," SJCC Environmental Senior Manager Darleny Padilla said.