South Bay Residents Race to Prepare Ahead of Atmospheric River Storm

In the South Bay Friday, some people were focusing on preventative measures and others were ready to evacuate as an atmospheric river storm barreled toward the Bay Area.

Those living in the town of Felton have been through this before: watching the San Lorenzo River rise.

"You get a good consecutive days where it’s just nonstop rain then it will start rising really quickly," Devon Carlson said.

When asked if he's ready to evacuate, Carlson said yes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I am prepared to leave to go to my uncle’s if I need to," he said.

People in homeless encampments along waterways in the South Bay have that same fear even more directly.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District said it was out asking – firmly – that unhoused people get to higher ground before the expected flooding.

Some said they understand but aren’t happy about it.

"I really don’t know the answer if it’s fair to be moved, but if you’re going to be moved, they should have a better answer for it, like somewhere to go where it’s safe because where else do we go?" Isiah Nunes said.

Some homeowners at a sandbag station in Morgan Hill were taking more traditional preventative measures.

"I live at the bottom of a hill so the water builds up," Lorraine Skillings said. "We’re just doing preventative. In years past, I’ve had my garages fill up with water and I’m trying to prevent that."