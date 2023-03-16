power outages

Many South Bay Schools Reopen With or Without Power

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A day after dozens of South Bay and Peninsula schools were forced close due to power outages, many of them reopened Thursday with or without power.

As PG&E scrambles to restore power to tens of thousands across the Bay Area, schools in the Cupertino-Sunnyvale area were set to reopen, many with the lights back on.

"Cupertino USD has confirmed that all school campuses are safe for staff and student, have running water and flushing toilets and can serve students breakfast and lunch. Therefore, all CUSD schools will open," Cupertino Union School District said in a statement Thursday.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

power outages
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us