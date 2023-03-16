Many South Bay Schools Reopen With or Without Power

A day after dozens of South Bay and Peninsula schools were forced close due to power outages, many of them reopened Thursday with or without power.

As PG&E scrambles to restore power to tens of thousands across the Bay Area, schools in the Cupertino-Sunnyvale area were set to reopen, many with the lights back on.

"Cupertino USD has confirmed that all school campuses are safe for staff and student, have running water and flushing toilets and can serve students breakfast and lunch. Therefore, all CUSD schools will open," Cupertino Union School District said in a statement Thursday.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.