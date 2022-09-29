Police in South Bay Search for Suspect Who Shot at Officers, Got Away After Chase

Police on Thursday were searching for a suspected car burglar in the South Bay who opened fire on police, led a chase along Interstate 680 and ultimately crashed and got away, authorities said.

At about 4 a.m., Milpitas detectives came across a suspect burglarizing a vehicle in the 1200 block of Canton Drive, and as they tried to make contact, the suspect opened fire at them, police said. The detectives did not return fire and were not injured.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle described only as a white GMC and led a pursuit on southbound I-680, where he crashed near the Capitol Avenue offramp. He bailed on foot and got away, police said.

The California Highway Patrol and San Jose police were assisting Milpitas police in the search for the suspect.

The Capitol Avenue offramp was temporarily closed as was Canton Drive in Milpitas.

No injuries were reported.