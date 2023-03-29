Storm Delivers Another Blow to South Bay Neighborhoods Recovering From Past Rain, Wind

There was spot flooding all over the South Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains Wednesday as the storm delivered another blow to neighborhoods already reeling from weeks of heavy rain, wind and hail.

The battering hail added a surreal element to the storm that not only caused some direct damage, such as downed power lines, but also aggravated fragile terrain where crews have to wait for calm weather to proceed with repairs.

In San Jose, some business owners are just resigned to waiting it out.

“It’s been raining hard all day,” said Tom Formosa of San Jose. “This flooding, you can see all the water. I’m waiting for someone to hydroplane into one of these buildings.”

The storm has been dropping huge, 180- to- 200-foot-trees down on homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A redwood crashed down on a house near Boulder Creek.

Bob Pilgreen of Travis Tree Professionals was trying to remove trees off homes but has to wait for better weather to proceed.

“These two 180-foot fir trees landed right through the middle of this guy’s house. It’s a total .. he’s gonna have to rebuild the whole house cuz it smashed everything down to the ground almost. I mean, this is one of 15 that we were called out to do,” said Bob Pilgreen, owner of Travis Tree Professionals.

Wednesday’s hail seemed to cap off the week.

“It’s never really been this cold and this wet, so kind of waking up to rain pretty much every day has been different,” said Matthew Essien of San Jose. “I think I’m ready for the sunshine and blue skies again.”