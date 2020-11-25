San Jose

South Bay Teens Paints Portrait of Kamala Harris, Gets Thousands of Retweets

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Bay teenager is turning some heads in the nation's capital and hopes to catch the eye of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Tyler Gordon, 14, of San Jose posted a timelapse video of him painting a portrait of Harris and so far, it’s gotten more than 30,000 likes and even a retweet from Chelsea Clinton.

Gordon said he chose Harris as his latest subject because she inspires him to overcome some of his obstacles. 

Local

Bay Area Proud 2 hours ago

Elementary School Custodian Missed His ‘Kids,' So He Got Creative To Let Them Know How Much

Thanksgiving 1 hour ago

Suisun City Family to Host a Different Kind of Thanksgiving

“With my stutter, me being deaf since I was six, breaking my leg and being in a wheelchair for about two years, so I've been through a lot and I’ve also broken through tons of barriers and I feel like she also relates to that sort of thing,” said Gordon.

The teens said he hopes Harris will see his post and would like the portrait to be hung in the White House. 

This article tagged under:

San JoseKamala Harrisart
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us