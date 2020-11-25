South Bay Teens Paints Portrait of Kamala Harris, Gets Thousands of Retweets

A South Bay teenager is turning some heads in the nation's capital and hopes to catch the eye of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Tyler Gordon, 14, of San Jose posted a timelapse video of him painting a portrait of Harris and so far, it’s gotten more than 30,000 likes and even a retweet from Chelsea Clinton.

Gordon said he chose Harris as his latest subject because she inspires him to overcome some of his obstacles.

“With my stutter, me being deaf since I was six, breaking my leg and being in a wheelchair for about two years, so I've been through a lot and I’ve also broken through tons of barriers and I feel like she also relates to that sort of thing,” said Gordon.

The teens said he hopes Harris will see his post and would like the portrait to be hung in the White House.