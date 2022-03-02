South Bay Volleyball Coach Arrested for Having Inappropriate Relationship With Minor

A high school volleyball coach in the South Bay has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an underage player.

A young woman told police she was involved in a relationship with the coach, Jared Washington, from 2012 to 2015.

At the time he was coaching a San Jose Volleyball Club, called the Stingrays. Investigators have since found other victims and witnesses.

He currently works at Overfelt High in San Jose. Before that, he coached volleyball at Independence and Evergreen high.

The East Side Union High School District released a statement that read in part, “The district has cooperated, and will continue to cooperate, with SJPD in its investigation. Upon learning of the arrest, the district took immediate action to remove Washington from the district school sites pending the charges."