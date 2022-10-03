Bay Area drought

South Bay Water District Receives Complaints About Decorative Watering

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District says it has received a dozen complaints about businesses not following the recent ban on watering decorative landscaping.

It's been three weeks since the ban went into effect. Valley Water knows there will be an educational period, making sure property managers know the new rules. The water district hopes there won’t come a time when it'll have to issue fines.

"Yes, there will be a letter that goes out. Eventually it could be a knock on the door. And it could get even more severe than that," Santa Clara Valley Water District board chair John Varela said. "But we’re hopeful that the water district won’t ever reach that level."

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area droughtsanta clara valley water district
