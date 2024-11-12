San Jose

Southwest jet with engine trouble makes emergency landing in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 25, 2024 in Burbank, California. 
A Southwest Airlines flight with engine trouble made an emergency landing Tuesday morning in San Jose, authorities said.

At about 8:40 a.m., Southwest flight 2395, which had just departed from San Jose Mineta International Airport on its way to Hollywood Burbank Airport, reported an engine issue midflight and was forced to return to SJC, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Boeing 737 plane with 67 passengers and five crew aboard landed safely, and no injuries were immediately reported, Southwest and airport officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the engine issue, and the FAA was investigating.

A Southwest spokesperson said in a statement the plane was removed from service, and the airline accommodated the affected customers on the next flight to Burbank.

