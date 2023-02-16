San Jose

Spirit Airlines to Start Service at San Jose International Airport

By NBC Bay Area staff

Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Spirit Airlines is coming to San Jose Mineta International Airport.

Starting June 7, the low-cost airline will offer two daily flights to Las Vegas and one daily flight to San Diego and Dallas.

"Everyone, no matter their income level, should have the opportunity to visit family far and wide, explore new cultures and widen perspectives," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said Thursday. "And, of course, everyone should have the opportunity to explore San Jose."

San Jose International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic travel levels, according to the airport director.

