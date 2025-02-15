San Jose

Officers respond to stabbing at Santana Row

By NBC Bay Area staff

Officers responded to a stabbing in Santana Row in San Jose on Friday night that left one person injured.

According to the San Jose Police Department public information officer, a male victim was stabbed around the 300 block of the area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Olsen Dr from Winchester Blvd to Hatton St will be closed off," said the SJPD on their social media platforms.

Officials advise people to avoid the area and ask motorists to use alternative routes.

