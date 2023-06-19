San Jose

Man clings to life after stabbing in San Jose, police say

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

A man was in critical condition Monday morning after a stabbing in San Jose late Sunday night, police said.

At about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of Bassett Street, just north of downtown San Jose, on a report of a stabbing, police said.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The public was advised to avoid the area as police continued their investigation into Monday morning.

