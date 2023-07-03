Santa Clara

1 stabbed inside Levi's Stadium during Mexico-Qatar soccer match

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of Levi's Stadium.
NBC Bay Area

One person was stabbed Sunday inside Levi's Stadium during a soccer match between Mexico and Qatar, Santa Clara police said Monday.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information regarding the stabbing wasn't immediately available.

Mexico and Qatar were playing a CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage match.

