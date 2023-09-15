Stabbing investigation near San Jose State campus

San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near San Jose State University early Friday morning.

The stabbing was reported at 4:17 a.m. in the area of South Fourth and San Carlos streets, the San Jose Police Department said on social media.

Several road closures were in place on South Fourth and South Third streets, between East San Fernando and San Carlos streets, according to police.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes due to law enforcement presence where the stabbing occurred. Traffic delays are expected, police said.