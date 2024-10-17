Stabbing at San Jose school: Victim taken to hospital, suspect in custody

A student at a San Jose school was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of stabbing another student, police said.

The stabbing happened at a school located on the 14000 block of Story Road, according to police.

The student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both the victim and the suspect are juveniles, according to police.

Police said there was no threat to public safety, adding that officers will be at the campus for some time conducting an investigation.

Units are currently on scene at a school campus located at 14000 block of Story Road for an incident involving two juvenile students. One student was stabbed and transported to a local hospital with injuries that were later determined to be non life threatening. The juvenile male… — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 17, 2024