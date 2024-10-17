San Jose

Stabbing at San Jose school: Victim taken to hospital, suspect in custody

By NBC Bay Area staff

A student at a San Jose school was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of stabbing another student, police said.

The stabbing happened at a school located on the 14000 block of Story Road, according to police.

The student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both the victim and the suspect are juveniles, according to police.

Police said there was no threat to public safety, adding that officers will be at the campus for some time conducting an investigation.

