Stabbing Takes Life of 24-Year-Old Man in San Jose

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday morning in South San Jose, police and the Santa Clara County medical examiner said.

Damon Kosiba was found stabbed at about 7:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway.

Kosiba's death is the 23rd homicide of this year in San Jose, according to police. Officers are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Anyone with information about it can call Detective Sgt. Vallejo or Detective Cuenca of the Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

People wishing to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.